MDC: Squirrel and black bass seasons open May 22

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is reminding everyone that squirrel hunting season and black bass fishing season both open on May 22.
SQUIRRELS
The hunting season on eastern gray and fox squirrels runs May 22 through Feb. 15, 2022.
Allowed methods include:
- Shotguns
- Rifles
- Archery equipment
- Slingshots, or atlatls.
The daily limit for hunting and trapping is ten and the possession limit is 20.
Hunters may harvest squirrels with the following permits:
- Archery Hunting
- Daily Small Game
- Small Game Hunting and Fishing
- Small Game Hunting.
Squirrels may also be harvested with cage-style traps during the hunting season as long as hunters have valid permits.
Traps must be labeled with the hunter’s full name and address, or Conservation Number, be attended daily and have an opening of 144 square-inches or smaller.
Click here for more information on squirrel hunting.
BLACK BASS
Anglers may catch-and-keep black bass, such as largemouth, smallmouth, spotted/Kentucky bass, May 22 through Feb. 2022.
These fish can be found in most streams south of the Missouri River.
Black bass can be caught and released legally throughout the year anywhere in Missouri.
Legal-sized bass may be kept all year long from impoundments and streams with no closed season.
In most state waters, the daily limit on black bass is six.
Fish taken from most rivers and streams must be 12-inches long.
Additional regulations may apply to specific waters or areas.
Anglers must have a valid fishing permit or be exempt.
Click here for more information on black bass season.
