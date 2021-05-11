2 injured in school bus crash

MCLURE, Ill. (KFVS) - A school bus and a pick-up truck were involved in a crash on Tuesday morning, May 11.
According to McClure-East Cape Girardeau Fire Chief Riley Webb, a pick-up truck rear-ended a school bus on Grapevine Trail in front of the McClure town hall.
Chief Webb said two individuals received minor injuries in the crash, but could not comment if the injured were students.
The injured were transferred by ambulance to a local hospital.
Parents have arrived to the scene to pick up their students.
At this time, it is not clear how many students were on the school bus or what school district uses its services.
Multiple ambulances responded to the scene.
Chief Webb said Illinois State Police will be investigating.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.