Gov. Parson to hold news conference on federal unemployment programs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a news conference on federal unemployment programs.
He will be joined at 2 p.m. by Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe.
According to the governor, the unemployment rate in Missouri has dropped to 4.2 percent and employment increased by more than 15,000 jobs in March.
He said Missouri is now 11th in the nation for site selection.
For Cape Girardeau County, the Missouri Department of Labor says the unemployment rate in March was 5.3 percent with 276 initial claims.
At this time in 2020, the department said the unemployment rate in the county was 4.2 percent with 2,012 initial claims.
