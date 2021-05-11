First Alert: Sunshine early, cloudy by late afternoon with sprinkles possible

(KFVS) - Our cool and cloudy trend continues today.
Skies are mostly clear and sunny this morning with chilly temp is the 40s with a few upper 30s possible in southern Illinois and northern southeast Missouri.
Clouds will gradually increase heading into the afternoon once again.
There is also a slight chance for a few showers and sprinkles, but most areas will remain dry, cloudy and cool.
Afternoon highs will range from the low 60s north to the mid and upper 60s south.
Overnight, temps will drop back into the upper 30s near Mt. Vernon to the mid 40s in Union City.
There is a chance of a few showers in the Bootheel due to a stationary front near this area.
More sunshine arrives Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
There will be a gradual warming trend by the weekend.
However, then we will be watching for rain and storms back into the forecast.
