Dozens attend Cape Girardeau Co. vaccination clinic at casino

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held a vaccination event at Century Casinos in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 11.
Several dozen came out to the event to get their first or second Moderna shot, or the Johnson & Johnson shot.
“It’s going to allow us to get more people vaccinated, more protection out there. These kids then don’t take this home to their parents and hopefully with school next year, it might look like a more normal school year,” said Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center PIO Maria Davis.
Davis said Pfizer has an appointment at the end of the month to meet with the FDA for full FDA approval.
