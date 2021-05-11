Dozens attend Cape Girardeau Co. vaccination clinic at casino

Dozens attend Cape Girardeau Co. vaccination clinic at casino
Several dozen came out to the event to get their first or second Moderna shot or the Johnson & Johnson shot. (Source: Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro | May 11, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 1:38 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center held a vaccination event at Century Casinos in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, May 11.

Several dozen came out to the event to get their first or second Moderna shot, or the Johnson & Johnson shot.

On Monday, the FDA approved 12 to 15 year olds to get the Pfizer vaccine, as well.

“It’s going to allow us to get more people vaccinated, more protection out there. These kids then don’t take this home to their parents and hopefully with school next year, it might look like a more normal school year,” said Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center PIO Maria Davis.

Davis said Pfizer has an appointment at the end of the month to meet with the FDA for full FDA approval.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.