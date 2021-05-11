Chris Janson to perform live at Perry County, Mo. Bicentennial Concert

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Chris Janson will perform live at the Perry County Bicentennial Celebration.
The Perry County native will headline a community concert on August 8 at the Seminary Picnic Grounds.
“We are so excited to be brining Chris back home,” Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld said. “This has been a labor of love many months in the making, and a perfect way for our community to celebrate this incredible milestone of 200 years.”
Tickets will go on sale May 14 at 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on August 8.
Perry County residents will be given priority for ticket purchase for the first two weeks of ticket sales. Residents purchasing tickets should use the promo code Perry2021.
All tickets are general admission. They are $25 each, plus tax and fees.
Buyers are limited to four tickets per person.
Proceeds will support area non-profits involved in the planning who were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are selling 5,000 tickets for this concert, which is the biggest concert this community has ever organized, but it will still be a great way for show-goers to get an up-close experience with Janson,” Erzfeld said.
Perry County Heritage Tourism in coordination with Perry County, the City of Perryville and several other organizations worked to plan for Perry County’s Bicentennial celebration.
Janson, a Grand Ole Opry member has four No. 1 hits including multi-week chart topper “Done,” “Good Vibes,” “Fix a Drink,” “Buy Me a Boat,” and the award-winning “Drunk Girl.” His current single, “Waitin’ On 5,” can currently be heard on the airwaves.
