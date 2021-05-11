Central Jr. High School robotics team heads to world competition

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Central Junior High School robotics team is heading to a world competition after winning an award in the state competition in April.
On Tuesday, the Tiger Tech Robotics Team showed off their robots and skills in an open house, inviting members of the chamber, youth coding league and school board members to view their accomplishments thus far.
They were also making minor adjustments and working on coding as they prepare for the Vex Robotics World Championship.
“We were able to go ahead and push on through and especially with the pandemic and everything that has happened as a result of COVID, I’m just so thrilled with this team and so excited for them that they’ve been able to go on and have such an incredible accomplishment in spite of everything that has happened,” said Robotics Coach Julie West.
“It feels really good, being our second year, it means a lot to the team and it brings a lot of joy being in such a big competition,” 8th grade student Dulina Dias said.
The competition will begin next week with the action being in their own classroom. That will be sent into the judges this year due to COVID-19.
