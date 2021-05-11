Casino revenue increases amid pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Casinos are seeing the best quarter ever this year.
Figures released by the American Gaming Association show casinos took in over $11.1 billion in the first three months of 2021.
Century Casino in Cape Girardeau is no exception.
“I’m what you call a regular,” said Dennis Brewer.
Brewer is not the only one who has made frequent visits to casinos, especially as vaccinations rollout.
Lyle Randolph, General Manager of Century Casino, said they’ve seen an increase in volume of customers.
“We’ve now returned to pre-COVID numbers. People are becoming a little more comfortable coming out and we’re starting to see that in our attendance here recently,” Randolph said.
The Missouri Commission reported that Century casino had over 120,000 admissions for March 2021.
That is almost 50,000 more admissions than March 2020.
“That associates to about $1.7 million in tax revenue for the state and about $250,000 just for the city of Cape Girardeau,” Randolph said.
As more people get vaccinated, Randolph hopes to bring in more workers by reopening the beverage food operations.
“Right now, our challenge, really, is finding workers to come back,” Randolph said.
Folks who visit the casino often said it is the most interaction they’ve had during the pandemic, and because of that, they feel like they’ve hit the true jackpot.
“I used to go to St. Louis and all sorts of places, including Las Vegas, but I haven’t been anywhere but Cape Girardeau,” Brewer said.
“I think customers are just happy to get back out and start seeing things get back to normal” Randolph said.
