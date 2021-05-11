Cape Girardeau VFW pays off building

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The VFW Post 3838 threw a party on Monday, May 10 after paying their last installment on their building in Cape Girardeau.
Fifteen years ago, they took a loan out for more than $1.2 million for the building.
They had a dinner party at their regular scheduled meeting where they celebrated paying the last payment of $53,417.62 to the First Missouri State Bank.
Post Quartermaster VFW Post 3838 James Colyer said this is an exciting time for the VFW and will help veterans.
“It’s really exciting to make the last payment on it and get it paid off and it’s ours. Now we have more money to help veterans and veterans assistance and send it up to the Veteran’s Home. It’s just really exciting for us,” Colyer said.
“We spend $25,000 a year on relief funds and that kind of thing for veterans that are struggling with car payments, electric bills, rent or what have you. This is really big for us. It’s a big day.”
The Air Force JROTC also gave a check worth $1,600 from a Bataan Death March Walkathon event they did in April.
