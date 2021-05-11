Busch Stadium to increase capacity

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals have received approval to increase Busch Stadium seating capacity, beginning with the Friday, May 21 game vs. the Chicago Cubs.
The City of St. Louis Health Department has approved the seating increase, which will feature seating pods spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions, allowing Busch Stadium capacity to almost double.
Additional tickets for the May 21-23 weekend series with the Cubs are now available for purchase.
To accommodate the increase of guests at the ballpark, gate times will open two hours before first pitch on Friday-Sunday games and one-and-a-half hours before first pitch on Monday-Thursday contests.
