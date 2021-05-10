What you need to know May 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, May 10.
It’s a chilly start to the work week.
Cooler and drier air has arrived behind the cold front on Sunday.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 30s north to 40s south.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day.
This afternoon will be 10º cooler than what we should have this time of year.
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight, clouds will thin out with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be about the same as today.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day and highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Below average high temps will say with us through most of the week.
The low 70s could be back by the weekend, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for rain and storms as well.
- The cyberextortion attempt that has forced the shutdown of a vital U.S. pipeline was carried out by a criminal gang known as DarkSide.
- A gunman opens fire at a birthday party in Colorado, killing six people before fatally shooting himself.
- One person was injured after a fight broke out at a “Spring Fling” dance in Cape Girardeau Friday night.
- Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy on Sunday publicly endorsed Rep. Elise Stefanik for the post of No. 3 leader, cementing party support of the Donald Trump loyalist over Rep. Liz Cheney.
- China’s space agency said a core segment of its biggest rocket reentered Earth’s atmosphere above the Maldives in the Indian Ocean and that most of it burned up early Sunday.
- Heartland store and restaurant owners prepared for a busy Mother’s Day.
- A Chicago pastor and his wife were cleaning up outside his mother’s property when they were brutally attacked and bitten, allegedly by a man from the neighborhood.
- Kentucky Fried Chicken says it needs thousands of more workers.
- A shooting at a South Florida shopping mall that was sparked by a fight between two groups of people sent panicked shoppers fleeing and left three persons injured Saturday afternoon.
- The Global Citizen fundraising concert advocating the importance of vaccine equity has pulled in $302 million, exceeding the goal for the organization’s campaign.
