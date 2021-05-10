Tracking cool weather and a few showers for your Tuesday

Tonight many of the clouds will clear out, allowing for numbers to get chilly again. Lows will dip into the 40s across the area by daybreak on Tuesday. We will see some peaks of sunshine early on Tuesday, but clouds will be increasing through the day. The clouds will bring another chance of scattered showers through the afternoon and evening hours. Highs on Tuesday will range from the lower 60s north to the mid and upper 60s south. We will finally see highs warm by the end of the weekend through the weekend, but that may bring back some shower and thunderstorm action too for the weekend.