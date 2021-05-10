Humane Society of Mo. rescue ranch livestreams mini horse ahead of birth

UNION, Mo. (KFVS) - The Longmeadow Rescue Ranch announced it will livestream Waffle the miniature horse ahead of her delivery.
The baby horse cam will be live from dawn until dusk and people can watch Waffle’s pregnancy.
Ranch staff say she is about to go into labor, so her pacing and walking in a circle in her stall is normal. She is being closely watched by staff.
Waffle the mini horse is 10 years old. She was surrendered to Longmeadow in November 2020, and her mane and tail were covered in burrs along with the other three minis in the group, including her colt, Toast.
When she arrived at Longmeadow, she was very early in her pregnancy.
Viewers are encouraged to to send well-wishes to Waffle and her baby on Longmeadow’s Facebook page.
Waffle won’t be adoptable until her foal is weaned.
You can click here to see other animals available for adoption at Longmeadow.
The Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Ranch is located on 165 acres near Union, Mo.
It’s home for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals.
