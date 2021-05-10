Southern Ill. teen, coach win 1st place at national bass fishing tournament

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old competitive angler and his coach recently claimed first place at the Bass Championship National Tournament in Dayton, Tennessee.
Dynamic duo Trey McKinney and Rich Cheatham caught more than 40 pounds of fish.
“First spot we pulled up, we caught a nice one, a really nice one, four something plus, then the pieces started coming together and we ended up weighing about 18 points that day,” said McKinney. “Then the next day, we woke up ready to go and it happened.”
Trey hauled in the prize catch, a 9-pound large mouth bass.
“Trey caught that giant fish, a 9.20 large mouth, which is huge, right then I knew that could be the fish that pus over the top and gave us a chance to win,” said Cheatham.
It was the second large caught over the two-day event.
The first place prize was a 20-foot, $70,000 bass boat.
The two plan on selling the boat and splitting the earnings.
