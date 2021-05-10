8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported eight new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, May 10.
That brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic started to 9,491.
A summary of the cases includes:
- New confirmed cases - 7
- New probable cases - 1
- Total active cases - 26
- Total cases - 9,491
- Total resolved cases - 9,331
- Total deaths - 134
The health center reported the 14-day positivity rate in the county is 6.9 percent.
According to the health center, 33.7 percent of the county population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They said 29.1 percent of the county population is considered fully vaccinated.
A Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic will held on Tuesday, May 11 at the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Department of Health and Senior Services will host a community testing event on May 16 at the Red Show Barn at Arena Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
