8 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

By Amber Ruch | May 10, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 4:44 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported eight new cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, May 10.

That brings the total number of cases in the county since the pandemic started to 9,491.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New confirmed cases - 7
  • New probable cases - 1
  • Total active cases - 26
  • Total cases - 9,491
  • Total resolved cases - 9,331
  • Total deaths - 134

The health center reported the 14-day positivity rate in the county is 6.9 percent.

According to the health center, 33.7 percent of the county population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. They said 29.1 percent of the county population is considered fully vaccinated.

A Moderna COVID-19 vaccination clinic will held on Tuesday, May 11 at the Century Casino in Cape Girardeau from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Department of Health and Senior Services will host a community testing event on May 16 at the Red Show Barn at Arena Park from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

