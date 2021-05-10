1,424 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,424 new cases of COVID-19, including 12 additional deaths, on Monday, May 10.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths.
A total of 23,388,864 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Sunday night, 1,906 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 242 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 3-9 is 3.4 percent.
A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 81,265 doses.
On Sunday, 70,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
