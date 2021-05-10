More than 80% of Kentuckians over 65 have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - On Monday, May 10, Gov. Andy Beshear announced more than 80 percent of Kentuckians 65 and older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose.
To date, 1,875,554 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky.
“No matter where you are in the commonwealth, you could get vaccinated tomorrow with a very short drive,” said Gov. Beshear. “We need people to keep getting vaccinated. It’s proven to be incredibly safe and effective.”
Gov. Beshear said 852 out of 857 (99.42 percent) of all Kentuckians who died due to COVID-19 on or after Feb. 1, 2021, were unvaccinated.
The Governor also announced that on May 28, the state will lift the curfew on restaurants and bars and will allow bar seating.
Beshear said individuals who get a COVID-19 vaccine dose at participating Kroger and Walmart locations between May 10 and May 21 are eligible to receive a coupon for a free Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 play.
Coupons are only available to Kentuckians 18 or older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases: 167
Positivity rate: 3.25 percent
