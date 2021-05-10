Lufkin police, TxDOT reporting numerous flooded streets, downed power lines, non-working signal lights

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Both the Lufkin Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportations’ Lufkin office are urging people to avoid traveling until the weather conditions calm down because of flooded streets and downed power lines.
Lufkin Public Information Officer Jessica Pebsworth said during the first line of storms that moved through Sunday, the city’s first responders had to perform five high water rescues/ evacuations and once the flood water receded they had to two over a dozen vehicles that were left stranded in the roads.
Roads were flooded all over town due to various creeks filling up with several inches of water in less than an hour. As of 9:20 p.m. Oncor had 197 outages that caused issues for 8,155 customers. According to the outage map, many customers could be without power until Monday morning around 1:30 a.m. Due to the outages, several traffic signals in the area are flashing.
The City of Hudson is also reporting flash flooding and water over streets and roads.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.