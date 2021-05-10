KSP investigating fatal crash in Caldwell Co.

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, May 10, the Kentucky State Police Post 2, was requested by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a fatal collision on KY 293.
A preliminary investigation revealed that Raymond Neisz, 41, of Princeton, was operating a 2005 Mercury Montego Southbound on KY 293 around 12:36 p.m.
For unknown reasons the vehicle exited the Northbound shoulder and traveled along a ditch line.
The vehicle then encountered a farm access road and became airborne before touching down by a tree line.
The vehicle then struck a tree and came to final rest on the passenger side.
The Caldwell County Coroner pronounced Neisz deceased at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.