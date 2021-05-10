Increasing Clouds & Cool This Monday

Starting off the morning with some clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s north to 40s south. Clouds will gradually increase through the day into partly cloudy or mostly cloudy skies at times. Cooler and drier has arrived behind the cold front on Sunday. This in addition to the clouds will keep temperatures in the low to middle 60s this afternoon. This is about 10F colder than what we should have around this time of the year.
Tonight, clouds will thin out and temperatures dropping into the low/mid 40s again. A similar weather pattern will occur on Tuesday with gradual increasing clouds through the day and highs in the low/mid 60s.
Below average high temps will say with us through most of the week. We should see the low 70s back by the weekend, but this is when we will watch for rain/storms again.
-Lisa
