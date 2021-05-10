First Alert: Cool, cloudy day

(KFVS) - It’s a chilly start to the work week.
Cooler and drier air has arrived behind the cold front on Sunday.
Wake-up temps are in the upper 30s north to 40s south.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day.
This afternoon will be 10º cooler than what we should have this time of year.
Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight, clouds will thin out with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday will be about the same as today.
Clouds will gradually increase throughout the day and highs will be in the low to mid 60s.
Below average high temps will say with us through most of the week.
The low 70s could be back by the weekend, but we’ll be keeping an eye out for rain and storms as well.
