Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for Ill. teen

VENICE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a Venice, Ill. teenager.
Deja Lewis, 16, was last seen at her home at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 6.
Police believe Lewis is with an unknown male suspect and possibly in danger.
Lewis was last seen wearing black jean jacket, black jeans, and colorful Nike sandals.
She is described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighing 220 pounds with long braided brown hair with brown beads.
Anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Venice Police Department at 618-877-2114 or their local police department.
