Empty the Shelter event at Humane Society of Southeast Mo. sends 60 pets to new homes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri ended its five-day Empty the Shelter event on Monday, May 10.
Humane Society of Southeast Missouri Shelter Operations Coordinator Zach Boerboom said they ended up adopting out 60 animals.
“It is an emotional rollercoaster going through the event, having a lot of people reach out and adopt pets and be super excited,” Boerboom said. “It’s a lot to deal with during the event, but at the end of it we get to look at that final number and think of those 60 animals that now get to sleep at home with their new families.”
At least 200 other shelters in 36 states participated in the event with the help of the Bissell Pet Foundation.
The foundation helped cut down the costs to help find these pets a home.
The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri’s current facility is only a little more than 2,000 square-feet.
The shelter is building a new, 12,000 square-foot facility, which will have more room for offices, pets and more.
It is expected to open in the fall.
