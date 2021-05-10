Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 10.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- Female: 1 in their 20s
- Male: 1 in their 9s
White County
- Female: 1 in their 70s
- Male: 1 in their 30s
- 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,727 lab confirmed positives, including 54 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,796 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 503 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
