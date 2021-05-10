Egyptian Health Dept. reports 5 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 10. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Jessica Ladd | May 10, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 3:10 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday, May 10.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 20s
  • Male: 1 in their 9s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their 70s
  • Male: 1 in their 30s
  • 1 demographics unknown-case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,727 lab confirmed positives, including 54 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,796 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 503 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

