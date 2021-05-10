2 children, 1 adult injured in 3-vehicle crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle crash on Route 166 in Williamson County on Sunday, April 9.
The crash happened at Atlanta Lane at approximately 4:50 p.m.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), the driver of a black SUV traveling northbound on Rte. 166 crossed the center line and crashed into a Buick Enclave traveling southbound.
The SUV continued to travel off of the road and rolled over.
A driver in a car witnessed the crash.
They swerved their car off to the right off of the road in order to avoid crashing into the Enclave and crashed into a tree.
The driver of the SUV, Mallory J. Wright, 33 of Creal Springs, and her two passengers, ages six and eight, were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The drivers and one passenger in the other two vehicles were not injured.
ISP ticketed Wright for improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol.
