Cape Girardeau Co. tax revenue on record pace for 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau County is set to have a big year in sales-tax revenue.
The county received nearly $600,000 from the Missouri Department of Revenue, which is an increase of more than 8.5 percent the same time last year.
“We’re very fortunate to live in Cape Girardeau County.”
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said sales receipts showed the pandemic didn’t affect Cape Girardeau County residents as much as the surrounding areas.
“We’ve maintained,” he said. “We didn’t shut down completely, we kept it going, and hats off to everybody who fought and is still fighting their way through this.”
He said the stimulus has affected the sales taxes, making an improvement from the past several years.
“With an increase in the use tax side, which we didn’t always have, and the economy being flat there for so many years, we were actually declining in revenues versus what you can buy with it,” he said.
Through the month of May, the county has already seen an increase, which helps benefit our economy.
“Even with this stimulus money, we’re only up 1.81 percent. If you go back 20 years, it wasn’t uncommon sales tax would go up 9 percent a year. And that’s the thing of the past,” Hudson said.
The future for Cape Girardeau County is looking bright.
“Now, it’s came back last year a little bit,” he said. “It came back this year and hopefully it will keep going.”
Hudson said Cape Girardeau County residents should see new projects developing in the near future due to the surplus of tax revenue.
