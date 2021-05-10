Black bear spotted in St. Louis suburbs relocated

A black bear, spotted in Richmond Heights, Mo., was rescued from a tree on Mother's Day. (Source: Richmond Heights Fire Department/Facebook)
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KFVS) - A couple of fire departments in the suburbs of St. Louis had an unusual call on Mother’s Day.

The Richmond Heights Fire Department, along with the City of Clayton Fire Department, were called on Sunday, May 9 to rescue a bear out of a tree.

First responders contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) to help safely rescue the bear from the tree.

According to the fire departments, the bear was trapped and relocated to a safer wildlife area by MDC.

