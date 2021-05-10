34,593 birds harvested during spring turkey hunting season in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that turkey hunters checked 31,798 birds during Missouri’s 2021 regular spring turkey season, April 29 through May 9.
Top harvest counties were Franklin with 710 birds checked, Texas with 666 and Callaway with 639.
Young turkey hunters also harvested 2,795 birds over the youth weekend, April 10 and 11.
A total of 34,593 birds were harvested during the 2021 spring turkey hunting season.
In 2020, young turkey hunters harvested 2,724 birds during the spring youth season and hunters harvested 38,734 during the regular spring season for a 2020 spring season total harvest of 41,458 birds.
“Spring turkey harvest was down this year, which can partially be explained by a decline in hunting participation,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl. “Last year we saw a big increase in the number of permits sold and there was a subsequent increase in turkey harvest. This year, the permit sales total was closer to what was observed before the 2020 season. When turkey hunting participation declines, we expect to see a subsequent decline in turkey harvest.”
