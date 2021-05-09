Strong to severe storms possible today

Morning showers and thunderstorms will push south and east through the Heartland. Gusty winds are likely, even outside of the storms. We could see gusts up to 40 to 45 mph outside of the storms, stronger winds possible with the storms. After the morning storms move through, a cold front will swing through the area. There is a chance we could see more storms form with the cold front. The morning storms will steal a lot of energy, so we will have to see if we can get redevelopment this afternoon. With the afternoon storms, we could see damaging winds, isolated hail and an isolated tornado. We all dry out this evening and skies will continue to clear out tonight. This will allow for a cool start to the day on Monday. Low tonight will be in the 40s for most areas, with a few scattered upper 30s in parts of southern Illinois possible.