Scattered storms possible this afternoon. Gusty winds possible as well.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Sunday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is moving into the area and we are seeing scattered showers and a few storms. The storms we saw across most of the Heartland this morning have taken away much of the energy needed for strong storms. We still could see a strong storms or two ahead of the cold front across our southern counties. In addition to scattered storms, we will likely see winds gusting between 30MPH and 40MPH this afternoon. The cold front will sweep south of the area later this evening ending the storm threat.