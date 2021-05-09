Heartland mothers and children enjoy paint event for Mother’s Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Project Human X in Carbondale hosted a Mommy and Me paint event for Mother’s Day on Sunday.
Mothers were joined by their children to create a painting that they can have and remember forever.
One mother and daughter we spoke with says this is a unique way to spend time together, one they will remember forever.
“I love it. I’ve never done anything like this before,” Tonya Baldwin said.
“Because you get to come together and do something together that you haven’t done before,” Veronica Mardirosian said.
Marquez Scoggin, Project Human X Co-Founder and Co-Owner, said that art is one of the greatest ways to bring human beings together.
He found his love for art through his mother before she passed away and wanted to provide the same opportunities to others as well.
“This for me is a way to remember the experiences that me and my mother had and to give other mothers and their children a reason to come together and enjoy each other’s presence,” Scoggin said.
The mothers painted one half while the child painted the other half and brought them together for a beautiful masterpiece they can hang in their home.
