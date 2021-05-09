First Alert: Strong storms possible this afternoon

(KFVS) - Morning showers and thunderstorms will move south and east through the Heartland today.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says gusty winds are likely, even outside of the storms.
We could see gusts up to 40 to 45 miles per hour outside of the storms, and stronger winds are possible with the storms.
After the morning storms move through, a cold front will swing through the area. There is a chance we could see more storms form with the cold front.
With the afternoon storms, we could see damaging winds, isolated hail and an isolated tornado.
The Heartland will dry out this evening and skies will continue to clear out tonight. This will allow for a cool start to the day on Monday.
Lows tonight will be in the 40s for most areas, while parts of southern Illinois could see a few scattered upper 30s.
