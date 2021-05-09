Families gather at Heartland restaurants to celebrate Mother’s Day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mother’s Day is a time show you mom just how much you appreciate her. After being stuck in the house last year, some said this time around is extra special
“Every moment is one to cherish,” Renee Peters said.
Today families filled the seats in restaurants, to help celebrate Mother’s Day like most normally would, unlike last year.
“Coming off the year that we’ve all had its a time to stand back, reflect everything that we do have. And have the children are here with me, happy and healthy, and just every moment is one to cherish,” Peters said.
However, moms said this this Mother’s Day means more than past years. It’s a step towards more pre-pandemic gatherings.
“Oh, I think we all are ready for normalcy, so it’s nice to have a beautiful day to enjoy and especially again, be out and about and be together,” Denise Bailey said.
Those who are treating their mothers explained their happy to celebrate with those they love.
“It’s great to be with my mom again and seeing her again, and saying how much I love her,” Alec Bailey said.
“Everything is opening up. We’re having more opportunity to go inside and celebrate her, because I mean, because everyone needs to celebrate their mom,” Lindsay Peters said.
Some said they are happy to see families get back to what really matters.
“When I see the packing of the restaurants, I realize they do appreciate their mother. Which it should be that way,” Eunice Jahn said.
The moms shared they are thankful COVID numbers are low, and hope to see more holidays like this in the future.
