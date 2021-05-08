Strong storms and gusty winds are likely for Mother’s Day.

Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms. A thunderstorms complex will be moving into our northern counties early tomorrow morning. These storms will likely be weakening but a few gusty winds and small hail will be possible. During the late morning and early afternoon hours a cold front will move towards the area. We will see more scattered storms develop along this front. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. Out side the storms we will see winds gust between 30MPH ad 40MPH across most of the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 60s north to lower 70s south.