Strong storms and gusty winds are likely for Mother’s Day.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. A cold front will be moving our way tomorrow. At the same time a mid level disturbance will be moving through the area. The combination of the two could cause strong to possible severe storms to develop. For this evening we will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers. It will be mild with temperatures slowly rising trough most of the area after midnight.
Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms. A thunderstorms complex will be moving into our northern counties early tomorrow morning. These storms will likely be weakening but a few gusty winds and small hail will be possible. During the late morning and early afternoon hours a cold front will move towards the area. We will see more scattered storms develop along this front. A few of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds the main threat. Out side the storms we will see winds gust between 30MPH ad 40MPH across most of the Heartland. Highs will reach the upper 60s north to lower 70s south.
