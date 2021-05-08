Severe storms possible Sunday

Today there will be scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder, but the weather looks even more active Sunday. Scattered showers will swing through the Heartland today, especially through the morning and early afternoon hours. Much of the area should be dry for your Saturday evening plans. Temperatures will only make it into the 50s in northern parts of southern Illinois, with southwestern parts of the Heartland making it into the lower 70s this afternoon. The first part of the overnight will be quiet, but a complex of showers and thunderstorms will push into the Heartland before daybreak. These storms will bring heavy rain, thunder and lightning through the morning hours. The threat of severe weather with this first line will be small, but isolated hail and gusty winds are possible. Then as a cold front moves through the Heartland we will likely have another line of storms form with it. There will be a threat of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes with this line. The greatest threat for severe weather will be in the southern half of the Heartland. The greatest threat of severe weather will be from 12 to 7 PM.