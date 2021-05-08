SEMO Softball team sweeps Jacksonville State in doubleheader

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Softball team swept Jacksonville State in a doubleheader Saturday 10-5 and 3-2 to claim the Ohio Valley Conference regular season title in Jacksonville, Alabama.
With the sweep, Southeast improved to 23-5 in the OVC and claimed the top seed in this year’s League tournament.
This marks the second-straight Ohio Valley Conference Title for the Redhawks and seventh in program history.
Southeast Missouri also claimed their first-ever series win over JSU and broke a school record for league wins.
