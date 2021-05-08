Man uses stolen debit card to pay off court fines, police say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Lawrence County man faces theft and fraud charges after Jonesboro police say he used a stolen debit card to pay all of his court fines in Jackson County District Court.
Curtis Lee Burks, 31, of Walnut Ridge, was arrested May 6 after a month-long investigation into the thefts.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police went to St. Bernards April 20 after getting a call about a stolen credit card. The victim told police that while they were being transported from Jonesboro to Little Rock, a wallet was stolen and $2,985 in charges were done.
“Using the bank statement for the victim, I was able to make contact with several businesses where the card was used, including the Jackson County District Court. The Court Clerk confirmed that the card was used to pay off all of the fines for Curtis Burks in Jackson County,” the affidavit noted.
Police also found out that Burks went to Home Depot online to buy items to pick up at the Jonesboro store. Authorities were able to use a picture of the person who picked up the online orders and matched the photo with Burks.
Burks was arrested on suspicion of theft $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000, theft of property credit-debit cards and fraudulent use of a credit card in the case.
A $35,000 bond was set for Burks, who will be June 30 in circuit court.
