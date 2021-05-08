Man rescued after being stuck in grain bin

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A man was rescued Friday evening after becoming stuck in a grain bin near Marked Tree.
Emergency crews responded to the report about a man stuck in the bin at Poinsett Rice & Grain in the 300 block of Adamson Road.
Crews worked to free the man, who was in stable condition.
Crews from Jonesboro, Osceola, Marion and West Memphis were among those who worked to free the man.
This is the second incident in the past five years at the grain bin. In 2016, two men were rescued by crews at a grain bin there.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.