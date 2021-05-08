Heartland businesses experience Mother’s Day rush

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland store and restaurant owners expect this Mother’s Day to be busy as people are now vaccinated, giving folks a glimpse of normalcy.
After more than year, Deena Ring said her store, Wish Boutique in Cape Girardeau, is starting to look a lot like it did before the pandemic.
“We have been super busy this week, it has been quite a busy week. We’ve seen a lot pf people getting out for Mother’s Day, and also starting to shop for events,” Ring said.
As vaccines rollout and regulations continue to lift, she said more people are comfortable stepping into stores.
“Oh, my goodness. I would say foot traffic wise; we’ve probably seen an increase of about probably 25 percent,” Ring said.
For restaurants like Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse in Cape Girardeau, last year’s holiday was a lot quieter than usual.
“I believe that we weren’t open,” Phil Brooks said.
Brooks, manager of Mary Jane Bourbon and Smokehouse said, he expects seats and tables to be full.
“At one point people didn’t want to come out and then it came where people said, I’ve had enough, I’ve been in the house too long,” Brooks said.
Customers shared they are excited for this Mother’s Day more than years past. Some say it’ll be a lot of firsts in a long time, even for something as simple as grabbing a bite to eat with family and friends.
“Last year you were kind of a little bit like, ‘hey I don’t know where you’ve been.’ And this year you can be close knit,” Michelle Moreland said.
“Spending time with family right now is really important, because of everything that’s going on around the world and the country,” Zedrick Mitchell said.
Ring explained some of her customers say this holiday will be a first look at normal life.
“I’m having people come in who told me, ‘I haven’t been out for months’ or ‘I haven’t been shopping for a year,’” Ring said.
Restaurant and store owners are ready for what is to come.
“We for sure know it’s going to be very hectic and busy for us as well, but we’re going to love it,” Brooks said.
