FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers today, severe weather expected Sunday

(KFVS) - We can expected scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder for the first part of the day.
Much of the area should be dry by this evening.
Temperatures will only make it into the 50s in northern parts of southern Illinois, with southwestern parts of the Heartland making it into the lower 70s this afternoon.
The first part of the overnight will be quiet.
Severe weather will move into the Heartland before daybreak Sunday.
These storms will bring heavy rain, thunder and lightning through the morning hours.
The threat of severe weather with this first line will be small, but isolated hail and gusty winds are possible.
Then as a cold front moves through the Heartland, we will likely have another line of storms form with it.
There will be a threat of damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes with this line.
The greatest threat for severe weather will be in the southern half of the Heartland from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
