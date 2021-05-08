Egyptian Health Department reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | May 8, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT - Updated May 8 at 1:20 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported four more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 8.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • Female: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

White County

  • Female: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 70s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 2,725 lab confirmed positives, including 53 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,792 lab-confirmed positives, including 27 deaths and Gallatin County has a total of 503 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

