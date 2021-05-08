Dozens learn history of Cape Girardeau in downtown walking tour

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Dozens came out to the Downtown Cape Walking Tour in Cape Girardeau on Saturday.
The tour covered the history of the Mississippi River, paddle-wheel riverboats and the buildings and built-in environment that thrived in the early days of the city.
Vice Chair of the Historic Preservation Commission Bonnie Kipper said the river was very important in the early part of the history of Cape Girardeau.
“It was the lifeline before the trains came and before we had trucking and interstates,” Kipper said. “It’s how Cape got it’s mail, everything for the stores; it was it’s lifeline.”
“The river was the lifeblood of Cape Girardeau in the early years, then followed by the railroad,” Coordinator of Southeast Missouri State’s Historic Preservation Program Steven Hoffman said. “So we’re really standing kind of at the front door of Cape Girardeau and we’re really at the place where the action was and everything was happening.”
They led the people around the river wall and talked about the origins of Cape Girardeau and connected the people with what made Cape Girardeau the city that it is.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.