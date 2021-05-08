Chaperone injured in juvenile brawl

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured after a fight broke out at a “Spring Fling” dance in Cape Girardeau Friday night.
At approximately 7:30 p.m. on May 7, officers responded to the Shawnee Sports Complex for a report of a fight.
The facility was being used for a “Spring Fling” dance for area youth at that time.
Officers arrived and removed several juveniles who started a physical altercation on the property.
After this group was escorted from the building, additional physical assaults began to occur.
One adult performing security work at the event received a laceration while trying to separate several juveniles who were fighting on the scene.
One juvenile was cited through the juvenile office.
This incident is still under investigation.
Police are attempting to identify additional suspects.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.