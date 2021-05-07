What you need to know May 7

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, May 7.
After an afternoon of severe storms Thursday, today will be much calmer.
Skies are clear this morning with chilly temps in the 40s.
Isolated fog is possible this morning.
Today will be mostly sunny with high temps reaching the low 70s.
Clouds will increase this evening across the Heartland.
An isolated shower can’t be ruled out during the early evening hours.
Increased chances for rain arrive late tonight and into early Saturday.
Lows will be in the upper 40s north to low 50s south.
This weekend we could see several inches of rain on Saturday, with more storm activity by Sunday.
We will be monitoring Sunday closely for any strong storms.
A large cool down is on the way for most of next week. Temps will be in the 60s.
- A nearly nine-hour standoff ended late last night at a St. Cloud, Minnesota bank.
- A police official in Texas says 29 people have been recovered from a big rig that was stopped near San Antonio.
- A sixth-grade girl brought a gun to her Idaho middle school, shot and wounded two students and a custodian and then was disarmed by a teacher Thursday, authorities said.
- A Kennett man accused of intentionally running another man over with his vehicle is facing second degree murder charges.
- Carbondale Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and possibly endangered man.
- When NASA launches its Black Brant XII sounding rocket Saturday night, much of the Eastern United States might be able to take in the spectacle.
- Governor Parson announced on Thursday, May 6 that the Missouri National Guard will be reducing their help with COVID-19 mass vaccinations.
- Southeast Missouri law enforcement and mental health leaders are working together to help people cope during a mental health crisis.
- The Los Angeles Angels have cut ties with Albert Pujols.
- A Washington state man who drove backward down a stretch of highway at 45 miles per hour says he was trying to save his life after his car experienced a mechanical malfunction.
- A 19-year-old from Florida who aged out of the youth adoption system got a heartwarming surprise when her caseworker decided to adopt her.
- Bright blue LED headlights are illegal in Missouri.
