Volunteers needed to put up flags for Lewisport sailor’s funeral

LEWISPORT, Ky. (WFIE) - As we’ve reported, the burial is planned May 15 for the Lewisport man killed during the Pearl Harbor attacks, but volunteers are needed a few days before.
Martin Young died on the USS Oklahoma, Dec. 7. 1941. His remains were identified in Aug. 2019.
The group “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” is asking volunteers to help them set up more than 600 flags May 13.
Meet at 3:30 p.m. at the Lewisport Community Center, 15 Pell Street.
Help will also be needed Sunday, May 16, at 1 p.m. to take the flags down and reload them into a van.
Volunteers should bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes. Anyone able to walk and carry 10 pounds can help. Ages of 12 and older are prefered.
Pickup trucks are welcome and are very useful in taking the flags from the van at the Community Center to the setup locations.
Organizers say an entourage will be arriving at the Louisville airport on Thursday May 13 around 5:05 p.m. Eastern.
Rolling Thunder will provide an escort to Lewisport via Hwy 60 through his home town of Hawesville, to 4th Street in Lewisport and then to Gibson and Son Funeral Home on Caroline Street.
The public is invited on Thursday May 13 to pay their initial respects by lining up on 4th Street between Caroline and Curtis Streets.
The estimated arrival time will be 6:00 p.m. Central.
Visitation will be at the Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel, 315 Caroline Street in Lewisport on Saturday May 15 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at Noon. After the service, the community is encouraged to line the escort route to the cemetery.
Funeral plans for another Western Kentucky sailor lost during Pearl Harbor were also announced Friday.
