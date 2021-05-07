Sikeston teen accused of pointing fake guns at vehicles, businesses in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston teen is accused of pointing fake guns at vehicles and businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Hayden W. Carter, 18, of Sikeston, was charged with peace disturbance.
Two other juveniles were detained in relation to the incident.
According to Cape Girardeau police, they were dispatched to the downtown parking lot near Main Street and Independence Street around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 6 for a report of people pointing handguns at vehicles and business fronts.
Officers found two vehicles with multiple passengers.
They said they conducted a “felony stop” on both vehicles and told all passengers to get out of the cars.
According to police, two black replica handguns were found inside the vehicles.
Witnesses downtown identified the people to police as the suspects who were pointing the replica weapons at vehicles and businesses.
Police said witnesses also confirmed that the fake weapons seized were the ones used.
