Rain moving back into the Heartland Tomorrow. Strong storms possible on Mother’s Day.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a fantastic Friday with lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Clouds will be on the increase over night and this will help keep temperatures from falling as low as we saw this morning. Lows by morning will range from the upper 40s north to the middle 50s south.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers developing across our western counties early. These showers will spread east into Sothern Illinois and Western Kentucky during the early afternoon hours. Highs will range from the upper 50s in our far northern counties to the lower 70s in our far southern counties.
Mother’s Day we will see a cold front move our way. Scattered showers and storms will be possible early in the morning through midday. As the front move into the area, strong storms could develop across the area Sunday afternoon. Highs will range from the middle 60s north to the middle 70s south.
