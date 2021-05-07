Paducah police say to watch for counterfeit bills after fake money found

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah police are warning local businesses to watch for counterfeit money.
A fake $100 bill was discovered at a southside business.
Police say they have received numerous reports of fake bills over the past several years.
A different business on the southside reported finding four fake $50 bills, which seemed to be printed on bleached-out $5 bills.
The police department urges employees and business owners to check their money closely. If you suspect someone is trying to use counterfeit bills, call police immediately.
