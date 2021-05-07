New development in downtown Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You’ll soon notice several new businesses, and old ones with new locations, in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Kenny’s Flippin Burgers and Sushi by Angel will open at 430 Broadway.
The building is currently being renovated by Rust Property Management.
The announcement was made at the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce breakfast on Friday, May 7.
It was previously announced Speck’s Pizza would open in the building, as well.
They’re expected to open by the end of the year.
The Ground-A-Bout in Jackson announced on Friday they bought Barista’s Coffee Bar.
Starting June 1, Ground-A-Bout Marquette will be open at the location in the Marquette Tower at 338 Broadway.
They also said a double drive-thru is coming to the Jackson location soon.
