3,321 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,321 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, May 7, including 36 additional deaths.
The newly reported deaths included a man in his 50s from Franklin County, a woman in her 70s from Jefferson County and a woman in her 70s from Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,351,497 cases, including 22,171 deaths.
A total of 23,204,489 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
As of Thursday night, 1,977 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 464 were in the ICU and 239 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 30 to May 6 is 3.7 percent.
A total of 9,719,958 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,750 doses.
On Thursday, 73,526 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
